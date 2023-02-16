You Can Now Buy an Apple Refurbished iPad mini 6 in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

refurb ipad mini 6

Apple is now selling refurbished iPad mini 6 units in its online store in Canada, starting from $579.

The iPad mini 6 launched back in September 2021 and is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, to go with an Ultra-Wide camera system and also USB-C. This is the current iPad mini that’s available for sale from Apple right now.

Apple Canada’s online refurbished store is showing seven configurations available, with 64GB Wi-Fi units starting at $579 (save $30) in Purple, Pink and Space Grey, and 256GB units at $749 (save $60) in colours Starlight, Purple, Pink and Space Grey.

Refurbished iPads from Apple include a new exterior shell and battery, plus the same one-year warranty and 14-day return policy, but lack the fancy retail box.

Just last week, Apple added refurbished M1 iPad Pro models to its online store, and now we’re seeing the iPad mini 6 as well.

Click here to visit Apple’s online store and nab these refurbished iPad mini 6 units, while still available.

Thanks James

Other articles in the category: Deals

planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Feb. 15

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung […]
IIC Deals
22 hours ago