You Can Now Buy an Apple Refurbished iPad mini 6 in Canada

Apple is now selling refurbished iPad mini 6 units in its online store in Canada, starting from $579.
The iPad mini 6 launched back in September 2021 and is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, to go with an Ultra-Wide camera system and also USB-C. This is the current iPad mini that’s available for sale from Apple right now.
Apple Canada’s online refurbished store is showing seven configurations available, with 64GB Wi-Fi units starting at $579 (save $30) in Purple, Pink and Space Grey, and 256GB units at $749 (save $60) in colours Starlight, Purple, Pink and Space Grey.
Refurbished iPads from Apple include a new exterior shell and battery, plus the same one-year warranty and 14-day return policy, but lack the fancy retail box.
Just last week, Apple added refurbished M1 iPad Pro models to its online store, and now we’re seeing the iPad mini 6 as well.
Click here to visit Apple’s online store and nab these refurbished iPad mini 6 units, while still available.
Thanks James
