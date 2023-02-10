You Can Now Buy an Apple Refurbished M1 iPad Pro in Canada

Apple Canada has started selling refurbished versions of its M1 iPad Pro on Apple.ca, with stock made available yesterday.

This iPad Pro was first introduced in May 2021 and features Wi-Fi 6, but more importantly Apple’s M1 chip with 8-core CPU and GPU. You also get Bluetooth 5.0, plus wide and ultra-wide cameras on the rear. Of course, you also have Face ID and a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple has these refurbished models starting at $849 as of writing for the 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi with 128GB of storage. Check out what’s available below:

All refurbished iPads from Apple include a new battery and outer shell, along with a full 1-year warranty and a regular 14-day return policy. These are pretty much good as new but without the shiny retail box.

You can see the differences between this year’s M2 iPad Pro versus the M1 iPad Pro by clicking here.

Click here to visit the refurbished store on Apple.ca, while these are still available.