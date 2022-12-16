You Can Now Buy an Apple Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max in Canada

Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max units in Canada for the first time, with colours Pacific Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite available as of writing.

The only storage option available is 512GB and which will cost you $1,449 CAD and delivers before Christmas Day, with in-store pick up also available.

A new iPhone 14 Pro Max with 512GB storage today costs $1,969, a $520 difference.

Back in early October, Apple started selling refurbished iPhone 12 Pro units in 128GB and 512GB, priced at $979 and $1,329 respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is from October 2020 and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. These refurbished iPhones include EarPods with Lightning Connector, USB-C to Lightning Cable and 18W USB-C power adapter.

Compared to the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max, the latter has advantages including ProMotion technology (120Hz refresh rate), an Always-On display, Dynamic Island, Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, a 48MP main camera (versus 12MP), Autofocus on the front camera, a 3x optical zoom, Dual eSIM, increased battery life and 2000 nits peak brightness outdoors, Cinematic and macro video modes, and ProRes as some new features.

When Apple announced its new iPhone 14 series smartphones in September, it also dropped the price of refurbished iPhones. Apple first started selling refurbished iPhones in Canada back in September 2021, expanding outside the USA. The iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro were the only phones available at the time. We have yet to see refurbished iPhone 12 units hit the online store, but that will likely change in the near future.

Click here to buy a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max from Apple.ca.