Apple’s 12.9″ M1 iPad Pro Added to Refurbished Store in Canada

Apple on Monday evening added the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro from May 2021 to its online refurbished store, after refurbished 11-inch models debuted just under two weeks ago.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 is available in Wi-Fi only, priced from $1,189 CAD, saving you $210 off the regular retail price. Refurbished iPads come with a new outer shell and battery, along with a regular 1-year warranty and a 14-day return policy.

Here’s what is available right now as of writing in Space Grey or Silver:

Click here to jump on these refurbished 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models while they are still available. They won’t last long.