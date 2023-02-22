Apple’s 12.9″ M1 iPad Pro Added to Refurbished Store in Canada

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

12.9 m1 ipad pro refurb

Apple on Monday evening added the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro from May 2021 to its online refurbished store, after refurbished 11-inch models debuted just under two weeks ago.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 is available in Wi-Fi only, priced from $1,189 CAD, saving you $210 off the regular retail price. Refurbished iPads come with a new outer shell and battery, along with a regular 1-year warranty and a 14-day return policy.

Here’s what is available right now as of writing in Space Grey or Silver:

Click here to jump on these refurbished 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models while they are still available. They won’t last long.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Anker Charging Accessories on Sale for Up to 38% Off on Amazon

Amazon.ca has slashed Anker charging accessories by up to 38% off, offering a discount on a variety of the company’s reliable products. Highlights include the MagGo foldable wireless portable chargers, that will work with MagSafe-compatible iPhones. Check out what’s on sale below: Anker 577 Thunderbolt Docking Station (13-in-1), 85W Charging for Laptops: $319 (save 20%) […]
IIC Deals
4 hours ago

You Can Now Buy an Apple Refurbished iPad mini 6 in Canada

Apple is now selling refurbished iPad mini 6 units in its online store in Canada, starting from $579. The iPad mini 6 launched back in September 2021 and is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, to go with an Ultra-Wide camera system and also USB-C. This is the […]
Gary Ng
5 days ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Feb. 15

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung […]
IIC Deals
6 days ago