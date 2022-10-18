You’ll Need This $10 Adapter to Charge your 1st-Gen Apple Pencil with iPad 10

Apple today unveiled its 10th-generation iPad with an all-new design, plus switching it over to USB-C, completing its tablet transition to the latter and away from its legacy Lightning port.

Along with a price increase for the iPad 10 over its predecessor, Apple also has debuted the new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter for $10, required if you want to charge your 1st-gen Apple Pencil with this new iPad.

“The USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required to pair and charge Apple Pencil (1st generation) with iPad (10th generation). Your Apple Pencil plugs into one end of the adapter and the USB-C Charge Cable from your iPad plugs into the other,” explains Apple.

In a perfect world, Apple should provide a checkout option for new 2022 iPad buyers to get this adapter for free, if the website detects a 1st-gen Apple Pencil in your account. But sadly, not all things in life are free.

It’s available for purchase on Apple.ca and delivers as early as November 9 to 17.