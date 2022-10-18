Apple Launches Redesigned iPad with Touch ID in Power Button, USB-C

Apple today announced an all-new 10.9 inch iPad with Liquid Retina display, bringing a new design reminiscent of the iPad Air, powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chip. There are new colours blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

This new iPad gets updated cameras such as an Ultra Wide 12MP (to support Center Stage) moved to the landscaped edge of the device, while the rear camera is updated to 12MP for 4K video, while the device uses USB-C now, to go with Wi-Fi 6 networking. Touch ID now moves to the top button on iPad.

The new Liquid Retina display has 2360×1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone, says Apple.

There are dual microphones to work with the cameras and new landscape stereo speakers.

A new Magic Keyboard Folio accessory is also here with a trackpad featuring a two-piece design.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

You can pre-order the new iPad today and it launches on Wednesday, October 26. Pricing starts at $599 for 64GB and $799 for 256GB in Canada for Wi-Fi models, and cellular models start at $799 and $999 CAD respectively.

Also, Apple is still selling its 9th-gen iPad, but for a $20-$30 more than before, part of iPad-wide price increases.