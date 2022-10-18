Apple Increases iPad Pricing in Canada Across All Models

Apple today unveiled its new M2 iPad Pro and all-new iPad, alongside a new Apple TV 4K.

Along with these announcements, Apple also quietly increased pricing for its entire iPad lineup in Canada. With inflation, supply chain shortages and a falling Canadian dollar, it’s no surprise.

Here’s a look at Apple’s iPad pricing increases in Canada…

2022 M2 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi ($100 to $200 price hike)

2022 M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi ($100 to $200 price hike)

2022 iPad Wi-Fi ($170 price hike)

2022 iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular ($200 price hike)

2021 iPad Wi-Fi ($20 price hike)

2021 iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular ($30 price hike)

2021 iPad Air ($50 price hike)

2021 iPad mini Wi-Fi ($30 price hike)

2021 iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular ($30 price hike)

These price increases come as Apple heads into the busy holiday quarter. If you’re looking to save on iPads, it’s best to wait for Black Friday or Boxing Day sales, or until new models make their way into the online refurbished store.

