Amazon ‘Prime Early Access’ Deals: Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 7 and More

Apple Watch Series 7 on Sale for $100 Off Again
Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale again at various retailers including Amazon.ca, slashed by $100 off. Both 41mm and 45mm sizes are on sale right now—check out the prices below: 41mm – $429 (save $100) 45mm – $469 (save $100) The discounts come after Apple Watch Series 8 debuted this year with essentially the […]
Apple Watch Ultra Tested on 98 km Hike in the Scottish Highlands [VIDEO]
David Smith put his new Apple Watch Ultra to the test, by going on a 98-kilometre hike in the Scottish Highlands: I don’t think you can properly test a device like this without taking it out into the field. So the day my Ultra arrived, I booked myself onto a sleeper train up to the […]