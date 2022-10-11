Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals in Canada 2022 [LIST]

30 mins ago

prime early access sale holiday

The second shopping event of the year for Amazon’s Prime members has arrived, in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale, which the retailer says is offering “two days of holiday deals.”

Amazon devices have been slashed by up to 40% off, while there are a tonne of other deals below. Check them out below…

Fire TV Devices: Up to 50% Off

Echo Smart Speakers: Up to 64% Off

Echo Show Devices: Up to 55% Off 

Amazon eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E mesh routers

Kindle: Up to 27% Off

Kindle Signature/Essentials Bundles: Up to 43% Off

Ring and Blink Doorbells and Cameras

Ring Alarms

Fire Tablets

Kids Fire Tablets

Other Tech Deals

Household and More

Click here to jump on the Prime Early Access Sale deals while they are still available. 

…developing, refresh for updates

