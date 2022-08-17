Apple Releases macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1 Downloads

After releasing iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 today, Apple also released macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1
These minor updates come ahead of major software releases slated this fall, including iOS 16.
You can update your Mac by clicking the Apple logo in the upper left corner, then ‘Software Update’.
To update your Apple Watch, first update your iPhone to iOS 15.6.1, then launch the Watch app and go to General > Software Update.
Other articles in the category: Apple Watch
Apple Patent Hints at Temperature Sensor for Apple Watch Series 8
Apple was granted a new patent, titled "Temperature gradient sensing in portable electronic devices," on Tuesday that hints at a new temperature sensor for the Apple Watch Series 8 and details how the company's implementation could potentially work (via MyHealthyApple). The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is expected to unveil three new Apple Watch models at...
Apple Watch Series 8 to Keep Same Design, Cut Some Colour Options: Report
According to Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, the standard 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 models will keep the same design as last year's Apple Watch Series 7 (via MacRumors). The tipster has been gaining notoriety for accurate leaks ever since they were first on the scene to report that some iPhone 14 models would get...
Apple Watch Series 8 to Feature Complete Redesign: Gurman
In this week's edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shared more details about the higher-end Apple Watch "Pro" he expects Apple to unveil later this year alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. Gurman has detailed several features of the premium Apple Watch until now, including a larger, more shatter-resistant screen, an all-metal chassis possibly...