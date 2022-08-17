Apple Releases macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1 Downloads

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

CleanShot 2022 08 17 at 12 25 11

After releasing iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 today, Apple also released macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1

These minor updates come ahead of major software releases slated this fall, including iOS 16.

You can update your Mac by clicking the Apple logo in the upper left corner, then ‘Software Update’.

To update your Apple Watch, first update your iPhone to iOS 15.6.1, then launch the Watch app and go to General > Software Update.

