How to Enable iPhone Battery Percentage in Status Bar in iOS 16 Beta

Gary Ng
4 mins ago

Earlier today, Apple released iOS 16 beta 5 for developers, which brings back the battery percentage icon to the status bar and to the battery icon itself.

Apple previously abolished the battery percentage icon to Control Center when it launched the iPhone X in 2018, as Face ID and the screen notch took away real estate in the status bar. But with iOS 16 beta 5 and eventually the final release this fall, the battery percentage icon returns for good.

How to Enable Battery Percentage on iPhone Status Bar: iOS 16 Beta 5

Step 1: Make sure you have iOS 16 beta 5 installed (build 20A5339d).

Step 2: On iPhone, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Percentage > ON

Battery percentage icon ios 16 how to

Once you’ve toggled the setting on, you’ll now see the battery percentage overlayed on top of the battery icon in the status bar. This will now save you a step from sliding down and peeking at Control Center to see your battery percentage remaining.

Battery percentage in iOS 16 beta 5 appears to be missing so far on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, likely due to screen constraints? We’ll find out in the final release this fall.

If you’re OCD about your battery percentage, the return of this feature for the status bar will likely be a welcomed addition once iOS 16 drops this fall.

Other articles in the category: How To...

How to Download Mario Kart 8 DLC Wave 2 Courses on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released its Wave 2 courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on its Switch console, offering the second batch of downloadable content (DLC) from its Booster Course Pass. The company previously announced August 4 would be the release date for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 2 courses and they were made available this morning....
Gary Ng
4 days ago

How to Switch from Android to iPhone [VIDEO]

Apple has just published a new video on its official YouTube channel titled "Switching to iPhone. All your questions answered,” addressing some of the most-searched questions Android users ask before switching to iOS. The video answers questions covering a range of topics from moving to iOS, trade-in, reliability, software updates, privacy, and support. "Coming from an...
Usman Qureshi
1 week ago

How to Modify AirPods to Swap Lightning Port for USB-C [VIDEO]

Ken Pillonel, the guy behind the popular USB-C iPhone mod, has just released a new video that shows his entire process of modifying the AirPods to swap Apple’s proprietary Lightning port for a USB-C connection (via The Verge). While Pillonel has also made his schematics open source, you do need a 3D printer to complete the...
Usman Qureshi
3 weeks ago