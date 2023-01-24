Download WhatsApp for macOS Beta and Chat with iPhone Offline

If you want a native macOS version of WhatsApp, an open beta version is now widely available for download on the messaging app’s website for all, instead of being just available for limited TestFlight testers before.

According to WABetaInfo, the macOS Catalyst app is now available to download and test. Mac Catalyst allows developers to create a Mac version of their iPad app, bringing a native experience to take advantage of Apple Silicon, thus resulting in better performance and energy efficiency. Does this mean an iPad version of WhatsApp is coming soon? Let’s hope.

As a beta version of WhatsApp, it will replace the standard Mac version you previously installed. The icon in the Applications folder will be yellow, indicating a beta version of the app, which now gains a sidebar on the far left. Also, this macOS beta build of WhatsApp is still buggy—it crashed after we paired it to our iPhone, so be warned.

What benefits do you get from a native macOS version of WhatsApp? You can now use WhatsApp on your Mac, even if your iPhone is not connected to the Internet. Previously, the WhatsApp for Mac app would require your iPhone to be online to chat, but that is no longer the case. This means if your iPhone runs out of juice, this native WhatsApp app for macOS can still keep you connected to your chats.

Apple Silicon was released back in November 2020, and we now finally have a native macOS app for WhatsApp coming soon to all, just over two years later.

You can download this native macOS beta build of WhatsApp here, but be warned it’s still buggy.