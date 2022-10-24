You Can Now Download macOS Ventura 13 for your Mac

Today is Apple’s software release day, as iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 are now available for download, along with tvOS 16.1 and now macOS Ventura for the Mac as well.
According to Apple, “macOS Ventura takes the Mac experience to a whole new level with groundbreaking capabilities that help users achieve more than ever. New features like Continuity Camera enable users to seamlessly work across their Apple devices, and productivity tools including Stage Manager help users stay focused and easily move between tasks. Safari ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys, and big updates come to popular apps including Mail and Messages. macOS Ventura is available today as a free software update on Macs with Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs.”
You can download macOS Ventura by going to the Apple menu in the upper right corner, then ‘About this Mac’ and then ‘Software Update’. macOS Ventura 13.0 comes in as a 5.52GB download.
You definitely should back up any data before upgrading or wait till later this evening for a faster download.
