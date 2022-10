You Can Now Download iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 for download for iPhone and iPad (finally).

You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

“iPadOS 16 takes the versatility of iPad even further, introducing new ways to collaborate via Messages, big updates to Mail, iCloud Shared Photo Library, passkeys and new collaboration features in Safari, the Weather app, pro features including Reference Mode and Display Zoom, and an entirely new multitasking experience with Stage Manager,” says Apple.

iPadOS 16.1 is available for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.

iOS 16.1 comes in at a 1.47GB download for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Direct downloads of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 are below: