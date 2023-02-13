New 15-inch MacBook Air to Reportedly Launch in April

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

With the production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air underway, Ross Young is claiming that Apple may release the bigger MacBook Air in April (via MacRumors).

MBA 15

According to the display industry analyst, the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely debut in “early April,” with an official announcement and pre-orders beginning sooner.

It must be noted that Apple often holds a keynote event to announce new products like iPads or MacBooks around March / April.

Beyond an expected release month, the analyst has not shared any information regarding the 15-inch MacBook Air, such as whether it will sport the M2 chip or the next-gen 3nm-based M3 chip.

Young has also not commented on the 2023 MacBook Air’s pricing, specifications, or any new features Apple may introduce in its highly anticipated 15.5-inch MacBook Air.

As the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO, Young has a very good track record with rumors about future Apple products over the past few years.

Other articles in the category: News

Here are the Best U.S. Super Bowl Ads Canadians Missed Out On [VIDEOS]

The best part of the Super Bowl are the U.S. commercials, but with Bell Media owning the TV broadcasting rights to the NFL in Canada, Canadians don’t get to watch them during the big game. That’s because a 2019 Supreme Court ruling sided with Bell to show Canadian ads during the Super Bowl, as the […]
Gary Ng
2 mins ago

M2 Max MacBook Pro Impresses in Gaming Review [VIDEO]

In a recently published video, tech YouTuber Max Tech put Apple's new M2 Max-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro with the top-of-the-line 38-core GPU and 32GB of Unified Memory through its paces in several games to see how it stacks up against its predecessors in gaming performance. The YouTuber tested the M2 Max-toting MacBook Pro in a...
Nehal Malik
44 mins ago

Last Minute Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and you don't want to be caught empty-handed. Whether looking for a gift for a loved one, or friend or doing some self-care, time is running out. For those looking to pick up a shiny piece of tech or give the gift of gaming, we have you covered....
Steve Vegvari
4 hours ago