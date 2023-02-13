New 15-inch MacBook Air to Reportedly Launch in April

With the production of display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air underway, Ross Young is claiming that Apple may release the bigger MacBook Air in April (via MacRumors).

According to the display industry analyst, the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely debut in “early April,” with an official announcement and pre-orders beginning sooner.

It must be noted that Apple often holds a keynote event to announce new products like iPads or MacBooks around March / April.

Tough time to be a display equipment company:https://t.co/13mftqqgBS — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 13, 2023

Beyond an expected release month, the analyst has not shared any information regarding the 15-inch MacBook Air, such as whether it will sport the M2 chip or the next-gen 3nm-based M3 chip.

Young has also not commented on the 2023 MacBook Air’s pricing, specifications, or any new features Apple may introduce in its highly anticipated 15.5-inch MacBook Air.

As the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO, Young has a very good track record with rumors about future Apple products over the past few years.