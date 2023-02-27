2024 OLED iPad Pro Expected to be More Expensive Due to Production Process

Apple’s 2024 OLED iPad Pro is expected to be more expensive than the models currently available on the market. The reasoning behind the price increase is said to be due to a new production process for the series’ panel.

According to The Elec (via MacRumors), Apple is planning to launch a new 11.1-inch iPad Pro model as well as a 13-inch unit in 2024. Both models are expected to offer OLED displays rather than LCD panels. The report goes on to claim that the panels will take up the bulk of material costs. Thus, this will likely result in raised prices.

Apple is believed to be working with both Samsung and LG Display in order to lock in the supply of its required panels. Samsung will reportedly handle the development of the 11.1-inch panel while LG Display may take on development responsibilities for both 11.1-inch and 13-inch models. However, the report claims Samsung may end up developing the two types depending on the requirements of production.

The panel production process for 2024’s iPad Pros is said to be rather new. The OLED panel requires processes that have never been combined in the past that service the required panel size. It’s being reported that the new process uses a two-stack tandem structure. This includes two emission layers. Theoretically, this may result in a display panel that not only provides twice the brightness but may also quadruple the lifespan of the display.

Supply prices of OLED panels for a 10-inch device are said to be around $100-$150 USD (around $136-$203 CAD). However, the new processes could result in supply costs of $270-$350 USD (roughly $366-$475 CAD) depending on the unit size. Naturally, some of the costs will be sunk by Apple. However, a portion of it could be passed along to the consumer in the form of a larger price tag.

Currently, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 in Canada. The 12.9-inch sister model is available for $1,499.