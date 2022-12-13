Lensa AI-Like Apps Are Taking Over App Store Charts

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Following the popularity of photo and video editing app Lensa AI’s viral new “magic avatars” feature, tons of other AI apps are also being pushed into the App Store’s Top Charts (via Tech Crunch).

Lensa AI jpg

For those who aren’t familiar, Lensa AI app allows users to turn their selfies into styled portraits of themselves as sci-fi, anime, or fantasy characters, among other artistic renderings.

So far this week, the top three spots on the U.S. App Store are all held by AI photo editors, and even more AI art apps are newly ranking in the Top 100.

At the No. 1 spot remains Lensa AI, which has been downloaded over 12.6 million times this month already, marking a 600% increase in installs from a similar time frame last month. According to new data from App Store intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the U.S. accounted for 3.6 million of those Lensa AI December installs.

In fact, 8 out of the top 100 apps by downloads on the U.S. App Store were AI art apps during the December 1 through December 11 time frame, the firm’s analysis found.

Following Lensa AI, the generic-sounding app AI Art: AI Image Generator has keyword-stuffed its app’s name to rank in second place, promising AI avatars and AI art from text.

Dawn — AI Avatars is in the No. 3 position, offering AI avatars that can be changed with a text prompt.

In addition to highly ranking overall among iPhone apps, the U.S. App Store’s Graphics & Design category is also now filled with AI art apps within its own Top Charts.

Other articles in the category: News

M1/M2 MacBook Users Reporting Wi-Fi Issues, Fix Coming Soon

After applying the latest macOS update, some M1 and M2 MacBook users are experiencing Wi-Fi connectivity and slow download speeds, leading to drops in video calls and other issues (via 9to5Mac). With some users also reporting complete drops in Wi-Fi connectivity, Wi-Fi installations company Meter says it’s a “known issue on Apple’s end,” noting that...
Usman Qureshi
14 mins ago

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD Content is Now Available on STACKTV

Starting today, hundreds of episodes across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD are available to watch via STACKTV. Subscribers can also access live streaming perks to watch their favourite family-oriented Disney content. Three channels from Disney's roster are now available to STACKTV subscribers in Canada. As part of Corus Entertainment's growing array of content,...
Steve Vegvari
19 mins ago

You Can Now Download iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for iPhone and iPad

Apple today released iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for iPhone and iPad, after rolling out a Release Candidate build last week. You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update. "This update introduces Freeform, an app that offers a great place to brainstorm and bring your ideas to...
Nehal Malik
58 mins ago