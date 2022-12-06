Apple Says App Store Pricing Can Now Start at $0.29 and Go Up to $14,000 CAD

Apple today announced the most comprehensive upgrade to pricing capabilities since the App Store first launched, providing developers with 700 additional price points and new pricing tools.

Developers can now set prices per App Store country or region, manage foreign exchange rate changes, and more. In Canada, developers can now set the pricing as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go up to CAD $14,000.

These new pricing enhancements will be available for apps offering auto-renewable subscriptions starting today, and for all other apps and in-app purchases in spring 2023.

Under the updated App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps.

Starting today, developers of subscription apps will also be able to manage currency and taxes across storefronts more effortlessly by choosing a local storefront for automatically generating prices across the other 174 storefronts and 44 currencies.

Currently, developers can adjust pricing at any time to react to tax and foreign currency adjustments. Coming in 2023, developers with paid apps and in-app purchases will be able to set local territory pricing, which will not be impacted by automatic price adjustments.

For developers distributing their apps around the world, the App Store’s global equalization tools have given them a simple and convenient way to manage pricing across international markets. Today’s enhancements expand upon these capabilities, allowing developers to keep their local currency constant in any storefront of their choice, even as foreign exchange and taxes fluctuate.

Apple says these new App Store pricing tools will create even more flexibility for developers to price their products while staying approachable to the hundreds of millions of Apple users worldwide.