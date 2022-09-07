AirPods Pro 2 Canadian Pricing is $329, Same as Before

Apple has just announced the second generation of AirPods Pro featuring the new H2 chip, which offers major upgrades to audio performance, including Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

With AirPods Pro 2, customers can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.

“AirPods revolutionized the wireless headphone category with an innovative design and incredible sound quality. With the new AirPods Pro, Apple raises the bar once again,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“The new AirPods Pro deliver even better sound quality, a more immersive listening experience with Personalized Spatial Audio, and transformative audio features like Adaptive Transparency.”

Features and Specifications

With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies.

New Adaptive Transparency takes this customer-loved feature even further. The powerful H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise. The new extra small ear tip delivers a better fit to more customers.

With Personalized Spatial Audio, the AirPods listening experience is even more immersive. Users perceive sound individually, based on the size and shape of their head and ears.

Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a personal profile for Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them.

AirPods Pro 2 offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation. Using the case for four additional charges, users can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation, a full six hours more than the previous generation.

The new AirPods Pro come with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant, and includes a lanyard loop so it’s always within reach.

Pricing and Availability

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available to order for CAD $329 from apple.ca/store and in the Apple Store app in Canada and more than 50 other countries and regions starting Friday, September 9, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.