Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 2 with H2 Chip

Apple has announced AirPods Pro with a new H2 chip to bring new sound quality.

Spatial Audio now is taken to the next level says Apple, as personalized Spatial Audio is now available leveraging the True Depth system using Face ID and iOS 16.

Active Noise Cancellation has been improved with H2 now offers up to 2x the noise cancellation versus its predecessor. There’s now an XS size ear tip.

Transparency Mode with H2 brings Adaptive Transparency to reduce harsh environmental noise, processing 48,000 times per second.

New is also Touch Control, bringing swipe controls to the Force Touch sensor.

Battery life is now longer at up to 6 hours of listening from a single charge, a 33% increase. With up to 30 hours total with the charging case.

You can now find the charging case with Find My using U1 technology, while the case also gets a speaker to help you find it.

AirPods Pro 2 charging case now includes a lanyard loop and also charge with an Apple Watch charger.

AirPods Pro 2 will cost $249 USD and be available to order on September 9, with a launch set for September 23. Canadian pricing to follow.

