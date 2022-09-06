Alleged ‘Apple Watch Pro’ Leaks Come to Life in Gorgeous Renders [PICS]

On Sunday we saw some alleged last-minute ‘Apple Watch Pro’ leaks hit the web, in the form of 3D renders. Now, we’re seeing these alleged leaks become colourful renders, thanks to Parker Ortolani and Ian Zelbo.

“Here it is. Apple Watch Pro. Teamed up with @IanZelbo to create these incredible renderings. Fun Labor Day project. Hope you love em,” said Ortolani on Tuesday.

We see these colourful renders made to mimic Apple’s marketing materials for its alleged ‘Apple Watch Pro’, which is said to include a larger 2-inch display and also include a more rugged casing:

The renders show off the new exterior protrusion on the right side, that protects the Digital Crown and integrates another existing button, with the watch looking to be made out of a titanium frame:

The ‘Apple Watch Pro’ concept also shows off a new imagined Hiking app and also Safari on Apple Watch:

The renders imagine Low Power Mode on Apple Watch to extend battery life, too:

“We’ve imagined a new insanely dense Workouts face as well as a stunning Submarine analog dial. The new Low Power Mode shows black and white complications and lets you record your activity. While new apps like Hiking and Safari take advantage of the larger display,” said Ortolani.

The rumoured ‘Apple Watch Pro’ is said to compete with high-end offerings from Garmin, and the larger display will target more fitness metrics, while watch bands and faces exclusive to the new watch will debut. Let’s wait for tomorrow’s Apple event to find out what ‘Apple Watch Pro’ really looks like, but so far, these renders might be our best idea yet.