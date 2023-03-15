Alleged Google Pixel 8 Design Leaks [VIDEO]

After alleged renders of the Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked on the web yesterday, we now have what appears to be the first look at the Pixel 8.

Images were shared by reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as @OnLeaks with MySmartPrice.

The Pixel 8 is the entry version of Google’s smartphones and this refresh brings some changes over the Pixel 7 from last year.

The display will be 6.2 inches while the rear camera bar remains, sporting a dual camera setup and LED flash. Last year’s Pixel 7 had a 6.3-inch display so we’re seeing a slight reduction in screen real estate, while the hole punch for the front camera remains.

One of the biggest changes is the display corners, now rounder than before. Pixel 8 dimensions are said to be 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and 12mm at its thickest point including the rear camera bar.

The curved frame has USB-C on the bottom and power and volume buttons on the right side.

Check out the video below:

Click here to check out the alleged design of the Pixel 8 Pro. Google may announce these new Pixel smartphones at its I/O developer event in May.