Alleged Google Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaks [PICS]

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Google Pixel 8 Pro Exclusive fist look

We may have what appears to be the first look at Google’s rumoured Pixel 8 Pro, according to reliable leaker @OnLeaks, who also previously teased the company’s rumoured Pixel 7a that’s making its way across the web.

Alleged Pixel 8 Pro renders were shared with Smartprix, sporting a design that looks similar to the Pixel 7 Pro. But the main differences are how there are three cameras on the rear and a rounder design instead of the boxy style from last year. We also see a new sensor below the flash on the rear camera bar.

The Pixel 8 Pro is said to include a 6.52-inch display, with a centered punch-hole selfie camera. Pixel 8 Pro dimensions are said to be 162.6×76.5×8.7mm, with thickness at 12mm when including the camera car. The overall size is slightly smaller due to rounded display corners.

There’s USB-C, while the power button and volume rocker buttons are on the right edge, with the SIM tray on the left. A Google logo is on the back, similar to how the Apple logo is on the rear of an iPhone.

Pixel 8 Pro 5K1 scaled

The Pixel 8 Pro is said to feature the next-generation of Google’s Tensor chip, said to be built on Samsung’s 3nm node technology, leveraging a rumoured Samsung Exynos 2300 processor.

When will the Pixel 8 Pro debut? It could be announced at the upcoming Google I/O, set for May 10, 2023. Last year Google unveiled its Pixel 7 line up at Google I/O.

Other articles in the category: News

BC Transit Launches Tap Payments Pilot in Victoria

BC Transit announced on Monday a new contactless payments pilot for the Victoria Regional Transit System. Starting in the “coming weeks”, new hardware installed on buses will be tested by BC Transit employees for several weeks. The system will be using Umo (pronounced “you-mo”) platform that is expected to launch system-wide later this spring. Contactless...
Gary Ng
60 mins ago

Apple Debuts ‘Hello Yellow’ Ad to Promote iPhone 14 [VIDEO]

Today marks the launch of Apple’s new yellow colour for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Nothing is new aside from the new colour option but only Apple can celebrate this like it’s an all-new product launch. That being said, a new ad spot was released by Apple on Tuesday called ‘Hello Yellow’ to promote...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple Launches ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’ for iPhone Purchases

Apple today launched a new service called Shop with a Specialist over Video, letting customers connect with a specialist for help buying a new iPhone. The service launches today in the U.S.—there’s no word if it will expand to Canada. Essentially, you get a one-way video shopping experience to get help finding the right iPhone....
Gary Ng
2 hours ago