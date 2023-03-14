Alleged Google Pixel 8 Pro Design Leaks [PICS]

We may have what appears to be the first look at Google’s rumoured Pixel 8 Pro, according to reliable leaker @OnLeaks, who also previously teased the company’s rumoured Pixel 7a that’s making its way across the web.

Alleged Pixel 8 Pro renders were shared with Smartprix, sporting a design that looks similar to the Pixel 7 Pro. But the main differences are how there are three cameras on the rear and a rounder design instead of the boxy style from last year. We also see a new sensor below the flash on the rear camera bar.

The Pixel 8 Pro is said to include a 6.52-inch display, with a centered punch-hole selfie camera. Pixel 8 Pro dimensions are said to be 162.6×76.5×8.7mm, with thickness at 12mm when including the camera car. The overall size is slightly smaller due to rounded display corners.

There’s USB-C, while the power button and volume rocker buttons are on the right edge, with the SIM tray on the left. A Google logo is on the back, similar to how the Apple logo is on the rear of an iPhone.

The Pixel 8 Pro is said to feature the next-generation of Google’s Tensor chip, said to be built on Samsung’s 3nm node technology, leveraging a rumoured Samsung Exynos 2300 processor.

When will the Pixel 8 Pro debut? It could be announced at the upcoming Google I/O, set for May 10, 2023. Last year Google unveiled its Pixel 7 line up at Google I/O.