Google I/O to Take Place on May 10 and Invites a ‘Limited Live Audience’

Following a day of cryptic puzzles, Google has officially revealed that its annual I/O conference will start on May 10th. The company states that it invites a “limited live audience” to attend. However, the live stream will be “open to everyone online.” Registration for the event is already open.

Google I/O will take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. This is the first I/O event where attendees are invited to join since the pandemic. Upon the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020, Google cancelled the event. Over the past years, the company pivoted to a digital-only I/O conference with the exception of staff.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Google I/O is the annual conference where many expect to hear the latest happenings in the world of Android and Chrome. Additionally, it’s expected that the company will go on to reveal new hardware innovations such as Pixel 7 or perhaps the rumoured foldable Pixel. Of course, many are expecting Google to go deep into news regarding Bard. The company was quick to reveal its A.I. service last month upon the rise in popularity of ChatGPT.

Following Google’s keynote, “100+ on-demand technical sessions” will be held, according to the company. These sessions will be available to watch online.

Registration for Google I/O ensures you’ll receive event updates throughout the next two months. Additionally, Google provides developer community group support within a city near you. Plus, you can create a Google developer profile to get I/O content recommendations.

Google I/O will be available to live stream on the company’s YouTube and Google’s I/O website