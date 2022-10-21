Amazon Opens its Most Advanced Robotics Factory in Canada

Amazon Canada opened its newest and “most technologically advanced robotics facility” in Barrhaven, Ontario, on Friday. The facility is located about 21 km south of downtown Ottawa.

Known as YOW3, it is the only factory of its kind in Canada and just one of five in the world. The new factory will create over 2,500 jobs, says Amazon.

“Today is a huge milestone for Amazon as we celebrate the opening of our most technologically advanced robotics facility in the country,” said Harsh Khaitan, Amazon Canada’s regional director of operations, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to expand our decade-long presence in Canada through our third facility in the Ottawa area, and we are excited to continue creating jobs for the local community.”

YOW3 has over 2.6 million square feet across four levels and can hold up to 20 million items at a time. Amazon has its roots known as ROBIN, RWC4 and Kermit working these items on each floor.

ROBIN is a huge robotic arm that can grab, hold and move items onto a sort bot, supporting employees with repetitive tasks, while RWC4 is another robotic arm that tows empty totes through the factory.

Kermit is a trolley that also tows empty totes, and like RWC4, can automatically adjust its speed and route, on its own.

“By using robots, we can help employees with tasks that involve heavy lifting or repetitive movements,” Khaitan said. “We pilot and implement technology with the goal of increasing safety, improving our employee experience, and delivering for our customers.”

The YOW3 facility also has Canadian-made semi-automated pack stations and over 12 km of conveyor belts and semi-automated stow stations, says Amazon Canada.

