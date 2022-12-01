Amazon Prime Gaming December 2022: Quake, Spinch, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and More

Amazon has revealed its offering of free games arriving for Prime Gaming members. This month, subscribers can gain access to eight titles and new in-game content to a series of ongoing games.

December sees Amazon host one final month of free games for the year. Closing out 2022, Prime members can redeem and play Quake, Spinch, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and more.

As part of December’s Prime Gaming offering, Amazon is partnering with FIFA 23 to celebrate The FIFA World Cup. Exclusive content for FIFA 23 will be available to players. This includes the Prime Gaming Pack, available now.

The full list of Prime Gaming titles available this month includes:

Quake — Defeat the ancient evil that threatens humanity by fighting corrupted knights, ogres and an army of twisted creatures across four dark dimensions of infested military bases, ancient medieval castles, lava-filled dungeons and gothic cathedrals in search of the four magic runes.

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow — Solve the mystery of the Werewolf Shadow as Rose Riddle, a top sleuth and unwitting princess of the realm. Travel from one beautiful location to the next to collect evidence you need to solve the crime and stop the emerging disaster before it’s too late.!

The Amazing American Circus — Take charge of your run-down circus as you build your troupe, manage your circus camp, explore Gilded Age America and amaze your audience to become the leader of a show the world has never seen!

Banners of Ruin — Assemble your party! Answer the call and win the war by building a deck and fighting a series of turn-based combats with up to six characters through the city of Dawn’s Point.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons — From visionary Swedish film director Josef Fares and top-tier developer Starbreeze Studios, guide two brothers simultaneously on an epic fairy tale journey by solving puzzles, exploring diverse locations and fighting boss battles to bring back the “Water of Life.”

Spinch — From the award-winning Canadian cartoonist Jesse Jacobs, transcend the material realm as Spinch, a hyper-agile organism on a quest to rescue its litter of missing offspring in this side-scrolling, psychedelic platformer.

Desert Child — Escape Earth before it explodes by playing as a hungry, young hoverbike racer to hunt bounties, throw races and do whatever it takes to get to Mars and win the Grand Prix!

Doors: Paradox — Unravel this mysterious adventure about chaos by making your way through a variety of handmade 3D scenes in search of useful objects, discovering hidden clues to solve fun puzzles.

Additionally, Prime Gaming includes a laundry list of available content and bonuses for some of the biggest games on the market. This includes:

Apex Legends – Catalyst Natural Essence Bundle

Battlefield 2042 – McKay Apologist Specialist Skin

Call of Duty Mobile – MK2 Bundle

Call of Duty: Vanguard | Warzone – Celestial Deity Bundle

Dead by Daylight – The Legion: Luminescent Carver

Destiny 2 – Concentric Dawn Exotic Bundle

Fall Guys – Meowstronaut Bundle

FIFA 23 – Prime Gaming Pack

League of Legends – Prime Gaming Capsule

Lost Ark – Battle Item Chests Pack

Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA$125K

Madden 23 – Madden NFL Team Pack, Harvest Ultimate Team Pack

Minecraft Dungeons – Fauna Faire Adventure Pass

New World – Fruit of the Dunes Cache

Paladins – Covert Ops Lex skin

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Premium Supply Pack #10

Rainbow Six Extraction – After Effect Bundle

Rainbow Six Siege – 7 Day Renown Booster

Realm Royale – La CREME and Royale Red Chicken Skins

Roblox – Raven Hunter Hood – Tower Defense Simulator and Cosmetic Item

Rogue Company – Jungle Stalker Phantom Outfit

Roller Champions – Monkey Warrior Pack

SMITE – Scarlet Judgement Nemesis Skin

Two Point Hospital – Wizard Chops Bundle

Valorant – Sic’Em Spray

World of Tanks – Striker Package

In addition to gaining access to games and bonuses, Prime members are given a free monthly channel subscription to Twitch. Additionally, all perks from Prime’s two-day shipping and Prime Video, including unlimited access to Amazon’s TV and film catalogue are available as well.