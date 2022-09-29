Amazon Prime Gaming October 2022: 7 Games for Free

Amazon has just offered a sneak peek at all of the games Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to access for free starting Saturday, October 1st.

Prime Gaming is Amazon Prime’s home for gamers. Benefits include in-game loot, free games every month, a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, as well as all the benefits of being a Prime member.

Amazon Prime membership also includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video, Prime Music, free two-day shipping, and more.

Below is the list of 7 game titles Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to claim for free and keep forever during October 2022:

Fallout 76

Total War: Warhammer II

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Glass Masquerade: Origins

Loom

Hero’s Hour

Horace

