Amazon Prime Gaming October 2022: 7 Games for Free

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Amazon has just offered a sneak peek at all of the games Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to access for free starting Saturday, October 1st.

Free games

Prime Gaming is Amazon Prime’s home for gamers. Benefits include in-game loot, free games every month, a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, as well as all the benefits of being a Prime member.

Amazon Prime membership also includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video, Prime Music, free two-day shipping, and more.

Below is the list of 7 game titles Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to claim for free and keep forever during October 2022:

  • Fallout 76
  • Total War: Warhammer II
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
  • Glass Masquerade: Origins
  • Loom
  • Hero’s Hour
  • Horace

Watch the following video to find out what’s coming to Amazon Prime Gaming next month.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Pro Undergoes ‘Will It Blend?’ Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel TechRax decided to blend Apple’s latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro in a durability experiment and see what happens. Earlier this week, the same folks tried to give the iPhone 14 Pro a facelift by sawing off the rear camera bump. The camera island on the back of this year’s iPhone 14...
Usman Qureshi
20 mins ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook Receives Honorary Master’s Degree in Italy [VIDEO]

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday accepted an honorary Degree in Innovation and International Management from the Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy. Cook is currently on a tour of Europe. "It's an honour to be recognized by an institution with such a distinguished history, one that has nurtured Italy's brightest young...
Nehal Malik
54 mins ago