WhatsApp Passkeys Rolling Out on iOS

Meta’s WhatsApp has started rolling out support for passkeys on iOS. Passkeys allow for easy and secure logins by leveraging Touch ID and Face ID.

“Passkeys are rolling out now on iOS 🔑 a more secure (and easier!) way to log back in with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode,” said WhatsApp on Wednesday.

Using passkeys to login is more secure than using a password. WhatsApp says when you’re travelling and have no network access, passkeys allow you to bypass SMS code verification, since all you need is Touch ID or Face ID authentication.

You can set up passkeys “the next time you login” or by opening WhatsApp and going to Settings > Account > Passkeys. We aren’t seeing the option to setup passkeys in the iOS app yet, but stay tuned as it’s rolling out.

Passkeys essentially eliminate passwords and are a joint effort from Apple, Google, Microsoft and the FIDO Alliance, to leverage biometric security.

