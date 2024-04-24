Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 15 Series Now Available

Mophie launched sales of its Juice Pack battery case for Apple’s iPhone 15 series this week, now available to purchase on its website. This battery case was first announced back in January.

The Mophie Juice Pack is part of the company’s ongoing popular battery cases for the iPhone. This latest offering includes a 2,400-2,800 mAh battery, offering iPhone 15 users up to 50% battery when they need it the most.

The case offers up to 6 feet of drop protection in a slim and compact case, while raised edges on the front ensure your screen doesn’t get scratched or cracked.

The Juice Pack will always charge your iPhone first, before it gets recharged via USB-C. If you’re a traveller or you spend long days at work or at school, the Juice Pack is handy as you always have a battery boost available, without reaching for a separate battery pack and charging cable.

You can buy the iPhone 15 Juice Pack for $99 USD on Mophie’s website, available for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.