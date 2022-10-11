Among Us for Meta Quest 2 Coming November 10 [VIDEO]

Meta has today announced at its Meta Connect VR developer event that Among Us for Meta Quest 2 will launch on November 10th, allowing gamers to play with up to nine other people as they work to repair their spaceship and avoid getting murdered.
Developed by Innersloth, Among Us launched in 2018 and exploded in popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the name suggests, Among Us VR brings the 2D game not just into the third dimension, but virtual reality as well.
If you’re curious about what else may be changed and what details there are about how it will all work, check out the following Among Us VR trailer, which debuted at UploadVR’s Summer Showcase during IGN Summer of Gaming.
Mark Zuckerberg announced at Meta Connect 2022 today the next-generation Meta Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, which the company says is their newest and most advanced to enter the Metaverse with. Meta Quest Pro is available for pre-order today in Canada, priced from $2,299.99 CAD and will launch on October 25, 2022, with retailers […]
Netflix has just launched a new 'Island of the Sea Wolves’ documentary featuring the wild, wondrous Vancouver Island, which is home to many life forms from bald eagles to sea wolves. Directed by Jeff Turner and Chelsea Turner, and Will Arnett as the narrator, the new docuseries follows the lives of the sea wolves that live on...
In the first episode of the new weekly Podcast.ai podcast, a Steve Jobs AI is being interviewed by a Joe Rogan AI using play.ht’s ultra-realistic voices and transcripts generated with fine-tuned language models (via 9to5Mac). According to Podcast.ai, the Steve Jobs episode was trained on his biography and all recordings of him they could find online "so the...