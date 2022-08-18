Android 13 Top Features [VIDEO]

Android 13 has now been released for all supported Pixel devices with tons of new features, changes, and security updates for Pixel 4 through Pixel 6a.

“There are many reasons to love Android 13,” says Google, promising new capabilities for compatible smartphones and tablets. It comes with an evolved look and style that builds on Material You.

You can customize non-Google apps to match your phone’s wallpaper theme and colours, making your home screen more cohesive and unique to your style.

Android 13 features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast you’re listening to.

To give you a hands-on look at all the major new features of Android 13 using Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro, the folks over at Zollotech have published a new video detailing all the top features of the latest Android OS.