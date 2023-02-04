Another Original iPhone Up for Auction, Expected to Fetch $50,000 USD

A rare, factory-sealed original iPhone from 2007 in mint condition is up for bidding at New Orleans-based LCG Auctions’ 2023 Winter Premier Auction, which will run through February 19 at LCGAuctions.com.

According to LCG Auctions, the item could ultimately fetch more than $50,000 USD. The same auction house sold another factory-sealed iPhone 2G for a record-breaking $39,340 USD in October 2022, but it expects this unit to sell for more.

“We are thrilled to bring another 2007 first edition iPhone to auction,” said LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero.

“After our record-setting sale in October and the corresponding national media attention, we were contacted by numerous people who thought they had one. We were not surprised that this was the only fresh find that resurfaced as it really needed to be a perfect storm of events for a first release 2007 iPhone to remain unopened and in great condition. Our consignors’ story checked all of those boxes.”

Apple launched the iPhone 2G on June 29, 2007, with 8GB of internal storage and a design that is now recognized as iconic for $599. The phone went on to forever change, well, phones, and turn Apple into the global phenomenon it is today.

This unit’s owner got it as a gift from their friends in 2007. They already had three Verizon phone lines and didn’t want to switch carriers, and since you could only activate an iPhone on AT&T at the time, they put it away and forgot about it.

In 2019, this original iPhone was appraised for $5,000 by Dr. Lori Verderame on the syndicated television show The Doctor & The Diva.

LCG Auctions listed the factory-sealed iPhone 2G at an opening bid of $2,500. At the time of writing, the highest bid currently sits at $11,491.