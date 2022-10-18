Apple 2022 iPad 10 Accessories Canadian Pricing

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

Apple has just debuted the new 2022 iPad 10 with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, advanced cameras, and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio.

Ipad

Here are all the 2022 iPad 10-compatible accessories and their Canadian pricing.

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

Apple Pencil 1st generation is compatible with the new iPad. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $129 (CAD).

For existing owners of Apple Pencil 1st generation, the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for $10 (CAD).

MK0C2

Magic Keyboard Folio

The new Magic Keyboard Folio features a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision and a 14-key function row. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard and a protective back panel that both attach magnetically to iPad.

An adjustable stand offers smooth, continuous viewing. And the Magic Keyboard Folio helps iPad stay protected wherever you go.

The new Magic Keyboard Folio designed for the new iPad is available for $329 (CAD) and comes in white.

MQDP3

Smart Folio

The new Smart Folio for iPad is thin and light, and offers front and back protection for the iPad. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

The Smart Folio attaches magnetically, and you can easily fold it into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

The new Smart Folio designed for the new iPad is available for $99 (CAD) in white, sky, watermelon, and lemonade.

MQDT3

Other articles in the category: News

Apple M2 iPad Pro Accessories and Pricing

Apple has today introduced its next-generation iPad Pro, supercharged by the M2 chip, and has also updated its accessories for the new M2 iPad Pro. Here are all the M2 iPad Pro-compatible accessories and their Canadian pricing. Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Apple Pencil 2nd generation is compatible with the new M2 iPad Pro and is...
Usman Qureshi
16 mins ago

Apple’s 2022 Siri Remote Gets USB-C, Price Increase in Canada

Today Apple announced a new Apple TV 4K in two versions, one with and without Ethernet and Thread networking support, and different pricing and storage. Apple also updated the included Siri Remote, transitioning to USB-C, away from its old Lightning charging port, as noted on the company’s website. “The Siri Remote (3rd generation) brings precise […]
Gary Ng
28 mins ago

2022 iPad 10 vs iPad 9: Differences, Features, Specs, Price, and More

Apple today announced an all-new, redesigned entry-level iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and USB-C. While the launch wasn't as ceremonious as last month's debut of the iPhone 14, the design update definitely is. The 10th-generation iPad is a direct successor to last year's 9th Generation iPad. Apple's base iPad models have always been...
Nehal Malik
44 mins ago