Apple 2022 iPad 10 Accessories Canadian Pricing

Apple has just debuted the new 2022 iPad 10 with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, advanced cameras, and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio.

Here are all the 2022 iPad 10-compatible accessories and their Canadian pricing.

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

Apple Pencil 1st generation is compatible with the new iPad. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $129 (CAD).

For existing owners of Apple Pencil 1st generation, the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for $10 (CAD).

Magic Keyboard Folio

The new Magic Keyboard Folio features a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision and a 14-key function row. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard and a protective back panel that both attach magnetically to iPad.

An adjustable stand offers smooth, continuous viewing. And the Magic Keyboard Folio helps iPad stay protected wherever you go.

The new Magic Keyboard Folio designed for the new iPad is available for $329 (CAD) and comes in white.

Smart Folio

The new Smart Folio for iPad is thin and light, and offers front and back protection for the iPad. It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

The Smart Folio attaches magnetically, and you can easily fold it into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

The new Smart Folio designed for the new iPad is available for $99 (CAD) in white, sky, watermelon, and lemonade.