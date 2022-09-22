Apple A16 vs A15 Bionic Speed Test [VIDEO]

YouTuber Luke Miani has just published a new video comparing the performance of Apple’s newly launched A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip in this year’s flagship iPhone models, with last year’s A15 Bionic SoC.
With the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has introduced the A16 Bionic Apple Silicon chip, which is built on a new TSMC 4nm process. Apple did not reveal too many details about its latest chip and even compared it to 2019’s A13 Bionic.
To find out what kind of A16 Performance we can expect, what the A16 vs A15 looks like, and what this new process means for M2 Pro, M3, or even M4 Apple Silicon, Miani has put the two chips to the test in this latest video.
Check out the video below and let us know what you think.
