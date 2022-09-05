iPhone 14 to Get ‘Enhanced’ A15 Chip; iPhone 14 Pro Gets New A16: WSJ

Apple is set for its splashy fall iPhone event on Wednesday, where it is expected to unveil its latest iPhone 14 lineup, plus new AirPods and Apple Watch models.

According to the Wall Street Journal on Monday, it is reporting what most of us have already known—the standard iPhone 14 won’t be getting the next-gen A16 chip, as that will be for the higher-end flagship ‘Pro’ versions.

Unnamed sources tell the WSJ the iPhone 14 Pro line will get “more powerful cameras,” along with “better video performance” and also an A16 chip upgrade.

As for the base iPhone 14, it will get an “enhanced version” of the existing A15 chip, says unnamed sources. We suspect this may arrive in the form of an “A15X” chip of some sort, as we’ve seen in the past for iPad processor upgrades. The WSJ reiterates previous rumours of the axing of the ‘mini’ version of the iPhone 14, but instead 6.1-inch and a new 6.7-inch versions instead.

Essentially, we’re hearing the same message of how the entry iPhone 14 won’t get as many upgrades as the iPhone 14 Pro line. But of course, that will likely come at a higher cost—let’s hope pricing remains relatively the same. The iPhone 14 Pro will leverage some display tricks to hide the aesthetics of the Face ID ‘pill’ cutout and camera cutout, so both look like one longer and wider ‘pill’ when a user has the screen on.

Apple is expected to also unveil an updated Apple Watch SE, Series 8 and new Apple Watch Pro, along with AirPods Pro 2 upgrades.