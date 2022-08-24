Apple Announces September 7 iPhone Event, Will Be Streamed Online
Apple has officially announced its fall special event, set to take place on September 7 as rumoured.
Invites were sent out to media including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, with the tag line, “far out”. Apple will have media in-person to watch the event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. It will likely be pre-recorded again.
Apple confirms: September 7th it is. https://t.co/LcLvn0R5dU pic.twitter.com/wGYc8BmyKY
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 24, 2022
The company says you’ll be able to view the September 7 event online at apple.com or on the Apple TV app. Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 14 lineup and more at the event.
Far out. September 7. #AppleEvent 💫 pic.twitter.com/bw5Lxf3eQ9
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 24, 2022
