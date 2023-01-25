Apple AR/VR Headset Concept Wins Global Design Contest

Designers from all around the world entered Freelancer.com’s global design contest offering $500 AUD to the best conceptualization of Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset, expected to be unveiled in 2023.
After receiving numerous submissions, Freelancer.com chose a detailed render created by Ahmed Chenni, a freelance 3D artist from Ain Azel, Algeria, as the winner.
“Our contests are a great way to crowdsource a range of unique and diverse ideas of virtually anything, whether it’s rumored products or a logo for a business,” said Communications Manager Marko Zitko.
“We’re blown away by the quality of the submissions, particularly the work from Ahmed.”
This is one of many contests where Freelancer.com asks its millions of freelancers to design a concept of rumored or unreleased products.
In the past, Freelancer.com ran a contest to ‘Create a design for the rumored Apple Electric Car’ where hundreds of submissions helped visualize the Apple Car.
Check out some more Apple headset concept entries from the competition below.
(By Jose R.)
(By Adriano O.)
(By Bruk N.)
Other articles in the category: News
ChatGPT Passes Wharton School’s MBA Exam
The AI-driven chatbot GPT-3 from OpenAI has passed the final exam for the Wharton School's Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, NBC News is reporting. University of Pennsylvania professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored the research paper "Would Chat GPT3 Get a Wharton MBA?," said the bot scored between a B- and B on the exam. The bot's...
Samsung Wallet is Launching in Canada
Samsung announced on Wednesday its Samsung Wallet will be coming to Canada, by the end of January. “When Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year, we committed to building the experience through open partnerships with our business and service providers and ensuring access to the platform for as many people as possible,” said Jeanie Han, EVP […]
Microsoft Restores Global Cloud Outage Affecting Teams, Outlook
A global cloud outage that left Microsoft 365 users unable to access services like Teams and Outlook earlier today, has now been restored by Microsoft (via CNBC). According to the company, it has now rolled back a network change that it believes is responsible for the disruption of multiple Microsoft 365 services. Microsoft says that some of...