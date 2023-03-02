Apple Reveals New Apple Arcade Arrivals for March 2023

Apple has revealed a line series of games arriving on Apple Arcade in March. Throughout the month, subscribers can jump into four new titles as well as new content for existing titles including Human Fall Flat+, Kimono Cats, and more.

For the uninitiated, Apple Arcade is the Cupertino company’s monthly $5.99 gaming subscription. Apple Arcade offers players a growing catalogue of games available to download and play. Apple Arcade and its games are available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Here are your new Apple Arcade titles for March 2023:

Kimono Cats (HumaNature Studios) Launching March 3

Kimono Cats is a social game where players take on the role of a cat, who explores a Japanese “matsuri” festival. Progress along the road to new areas and discover new activities. Players can take on a variety of fun mini-games to earn coins. Coins can be used to purchase houses, shops, and decorative objects to design and build unique villages. Kimono Cats also lets players visit other villages to leave gifts, messages, and stamps in the guest books of other players.

Osmos+ (Hemisphere Games) Launching March 17

Osmos+ is set in a Darwinistic world of a galactic mote. This title offers physics-based gameplay, dreamlike visuals, and an atmospheric electronic soundtrack. Players can progress from levels and take on challenging worlds. Osmos+ offers an array of playgrounds, deep solar systems, competitive petri dishes, dense mote fields, and more to play through.

Clue: Hasbro’s Mystery Game+ (Marmalade Game Studio) Launching March 24

Clue: Hasbro’s Mystery Game+ is based on the original Hasbro board game. It’s the classic murder mystery game you all know and love. In it, there are six suspects, six weapons, and nine rooms, but only one culprit of a murder. Race your friends and family to the truth.

Human: Fall Flat+ (505 Games) Launching March 31

Human: Fall Flat+ is a critically acclaimed physics-based puzzle game that can be played solo or with up to four players online. Players can navigate through mansions, castles and Aztecs and more to reach the finish line. Each level is a new adventure full of challenging puzzles and hilarious distractions.

Apple Arcade titles receiving new content this month include: