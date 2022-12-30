Apple Considering Price Cut, New Sale Strategy with iPhone 15 [Rumor]

A significant slowdown in iPhone 14 Plus sales could push Apple to implement a whole new strategy with the ‘iPhone 15’ next year, including a major price cut, MacWorld is reporting.

“Apple may take drastic measures to reverse the iPhone 14 Plus sales slump,” notes the source. According to a post by yeux1122 on Naver (translation), it is “highly likely” that Apple lowers the price of the iPhone 15 Plus.

When Apple removed the iPhone mini model this year, it effectively raised the cost of the iPhone 14 lineup which may have affected sales of the lower-end iPhones.

On the other hand, sales of the Pro models are reportedly surging as Apple continues to separate the two lines with high-end features.

“That strategy is “definitive” and Apple is likely to lean into the differences between the two lines “to the extent that the market can understand them,” the source continues.

Yyeux1122 has a decent track record for leaks, accurately predicting the iPhone 14 Pro’s price, chip, colors, and more.