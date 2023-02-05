Apple Crash Detection Made 185 False Calls in 9 Days to Dispatch Centre

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Apple’s new Crash Detection feature is still triggering false emergency calls, much to the detriment of emergency dispatch workers.

According to a report from The New York Times, a four-person 9-1-1 emergency service centre in Summit County, Colorado, home to several ski resorts, received a whopping 185 false calls from skiers’ iPhone 14s and Apple Watches between January 13 and 22 alone.

As ski resorts started seeing more traffic, the number of false alarms emergency service workers had to deal with went up exponentially.

“For the last three days, my watch has been dialing 911,” one skier told an emergency dispatcher after their Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature was unnecessarily triggered, informing them that they were safe and okay. Crash Detection, available on iPhone 14 and select Apple Watch models, uses built-in sensors to detect when the user has been in a car crash and alert emergency services.

Unfortunately, the feature has proven in recent months that it isn’t nearly as accurate as it should be. Emergency dispatchers, meanwhile, have to divert resources from real emergencies to vet whether or not a crash alert was triggered by a human in need of assistance or erroneously by an Apple device.

“My whole day is managing crash notifications,” said Trina Dummer, interim director of Summit County’s emergency services. “Apple needs to put in their own call center if this is a feature they want.”

Back in December, emergency responders in Summit County had to deal with 71 erroneous Crash Detection calls in a single weekend. Apple optimized Crash Detection to address its sensitivity with iOS 16.1.2 in late November, but the feature is still causing plenty of false alarms.

Last month, Apple sent four representatives to Summit County’s emergency call centre for a day. According to Dummer, the Apple representatives had no shortage of false Crash Detection calls to observe.

“We have been aware that in some specific scenarios these features have triggered emergency services when a user didn’t experience a severe car crash or hard fall,” said a spokesperson for Apple. The company noted that when Crash Detection is triggered, the device buzzes and audibly alerts the user that a call will be placed to 9-1-1 if they don’t dismiss the crash notification.

“Crash Detection and Fall Detection are designed to get users help when they need it most, and it has already contributed to saving several lives.” Colorado’s 9-1-1 operators, however, couldn’t recall a single instance where an Apple Watch had saved a skier in distress.

Crash Detection triggering false alarms isn’t localized to Summit County — or skiers, for that matter. In December, the feature sent what experts believed to be its first false emergency alerts in Canada, where it is also available. The same behaviour has also been reported with other turbulent activities, including rollercoaster rides and even motorbiking.

In iOS 16.2, Apple added the ability to report erroneous Emergency SOS calls. However, while Crash Detection has incredible potential, it’s clear that the feature is in dire need of some fine-tuning.

Check out The New York Times‘ full story for more details, and let us know if you’ve had any experiences with Crash Detection erroneously triggering emergency calls in the comments below.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Building New iOS Browser That Violates App Store Rules

Google appears to be working on a new web browser for iOS based on the tech giant's own Blink engine instead of Apple's WebKit, in violation of the App Store Review Guidelines — reports The Register. The in-development browser was referenced in a recent Chromium bug report, but Google says it won't actually release it....
Nehal Malik
18 hours ago

Another Original iPhone Up for Auction, Expected to Fetch $50,000 USD

[caption id="attachment_389886" align="aligncenter" width="1200"] Image: LCG Auctions[/caption] A rare, factory-sealed original iPhone from 2007 in mint condition is up for bidding at New Orleans-based LCG Auctions' 2023 Winter Premier Auction, which will run through February 19 at LCGAuctions.com. According to LCG Auctions, the item could ultimately fetch more than $50,000 USD. The same auction house...
Nehal Malik
23 hours ago

Pioneer CD/DVD Drives Not Working on macOS 13.2

Users who have updated their Macs to last month's macOS 13.2 release are reporting that their Pioneer CD/DVD drives are no longer working (via MacRumors). Apparently, the latest version of macOS Ventura is not compatible with Pioneer's lineup of USB-connected CD, DVD, and Blu-ray drives for the Mac. Apple rolled out macOS 13.2 with support for...
Usman Qureshi
2 days ago