Apple Highlights Accessibility Features in Video Called ‘The Greatest’

Apple has highlighted its built-in accessibility features across iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, in a new video shared this morning titled, ‘The Greatest’, showing how its software features offer new tools for those with disabilities.
“At Apple, we believe accessibility is a human right. Innovative features like Door Detection, Sound Recognition, Voice Control, and more are designed to let you use your devices in ways that work best for you,” says Apple, which also has an accessibility website detailing all of the features.
Audio description video below:
Apple also has an accessibility playlist that has 45 videos from its support channel, showcasing how to set up these features. Check that playlist out below:
