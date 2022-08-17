Apple iPhone 14 Event Coming September 7, Says Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, unnamed sources say Apple will likely hold its iPhone 14 special event on September 7, 2022.

As for the iPhone 14 release date, that will likely take place about a week and a half after the unveiling again, says Bloomberg. Some Apple retail employees have apparently been told to prep for a major product release on September 16, 2022.

The iPhone 14 special event will be streamed online, instead of in-person due to COVID-19, says Gurman. Bloomberg previously announced Apple has already started recording part of the presentation’s segments over the past few weeks.

This year’s iPhone 14 lineup will include regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series phones, and look the same as last year’s iPhone 13 lineup. However, Apple is said to be killing off the 5.4-inch “mini” and instead debuting a 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone for the first time.

The iPhone 14 Pro line is expected to have a revamped notch area–now with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID hardware and a hole punch for the front-facing camera. Another clockwork A-series chip upgrade is expected, but only for the Pro phones. Regular iPhone 14 entry models are expected to use the same A15 chip found in last year’s iPhone 13.

Other upgrades expected are a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto cameras for the iPhone 14 Pro phones.

Apple’s fall product launches will include iPhone 14 smartphones, along with new Macs, iPads and Apple Watch models.

New Mac mini and MacBook Pro models with M2 chips are expected this fall, along with a basic iPad with an A14 chip and USB-C, plus M2 iPad Pro models. Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to gain a body temperature sensor and more women’s health features, while a new pro version of the watch will offer a larger display and rugged titanium case, more fitness features and battery life. A new Apple Watch SE is also expected with an updated chip.