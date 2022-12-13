Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max [Concept]

Concept designer Antonio De Rosa has just shared his latest project, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, envisioning how Apple’s 2023 flagship iPhone might look like.
“The role of a concept designer is not only to report all the rumors and transform them into something visual,” notes De Rosa. “Sometimes thinking out of the box can free you,” he continues.
Some of the main highlights of De Rosa’s iPhone 15 Pro Max concept are:
- New Design
- New Main Camera with variable depth and aperture
- Periscope Lens
- Butterfly Buttons with Side-switch: one button for volume control, silencer, and camera control on both sides
- Thunderbolt 4
- Pro Flash Duo
- Sim Less
- M1 Powered
Check out all the concept images below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section.
