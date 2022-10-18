Apple M2 iPad Pro Accessories and Pricing

Apple has today introduced its next-generation iPad Pro, supercharged by the M2 chip, and has also updated its accessories for the new M2 iPad Pro.
Here are all the M2 iPad Pro-compatible accessories and their Canadian pricing.
Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
Apple Pencil 2nd generation is compatible with the new M2 iPad Pro and is available for $169 (CAD).
Magic Keyboard
Magic Keyboard is available in black and white for $399 (CAD) for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and $449 (CAD) for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with layouts for over 30 languages.
Smart Keyboard Folio
The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available for $239 (CAD) for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and $269 (CAD) for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Smart Folio
The Smart Folio is available in black, white, and marine blue for $99 (CAD) for the new 11-inch iPad Pro and $125 (CAD) for the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
