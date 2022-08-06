Apple Maps Teams to Drive and Walk Around in 6 Canadian Cities Next Week

Gary Ng
13 mins ago

Apple maps canada

Apple announced this week its Maps team will be driving and walking across six Canadian cities next week.

The Apple Maps team will be in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Ottawa from Monday, August 8, 2022. Apple says they will be “driving vehicles and wearing specialized backpacks with equipment to help us build the best digital map of Canada.” The company emphasized, “your privacy is our priority.”

According to Apple its ground surveys will help improve the Maps feature Look Around. The company periodically revisits locations to get the most up-to-date data. Cars will drive on roads and the backpacks will enable data collection where driving isn’t possible.

The pedestrian backpack collection will take place in B.C. from August 8 to September 30, 2022. During this same period, vehicle collection will take place in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Quebec as well.

Last September, Apple also announced its Maps teams would be walking around Canadian cities in the fall to help the company’s Look Around feature, which launched in Canada back in late 2020.

Apple Maps versus Google Maps–which app do you use and trust more? We still use Google Maps 100% of the time.

