Apple MLS Season Pass Launches in February 2023, Canadian Pricing TBA

Apple announced today its partnership with Major League Soccer will debut MLS Season Pass on February 1, 2023.

This subscription service will be available for soccer fans in over 100 countries and regions, offering every live MLS regular-season match, all playoff games and Leagues Cup, all without blackouts, to billions of devices through the Apple TV app.

This announcement is part of a 10-year partnership between Apple and MLS, which is being called “a historic first for a major professional sports league.”

“There isn’t a more perfect time to introduce MLS Season Pass, coming off the heels of the most dramatic MLS Cup in history and with MLS as the fastest-growing soccer league in the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, in a statement. “We’re counting down the days to February 2023 when fans everywhere can enjoy MLS Season Pass on billions of devices — all with no blackouts.”

“We could not be more excited to bring our fans MLS Season Pass, a new home for all MLS matches and a wide variety of league and club content they can’t get anywhere else,” added Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner. “We have the most engaged and passionate fans in sports, and now they’ll have every match everywhere with MLS Season Pass.”

As for MLS season pass pricing? Canadian pricing for this Apple MLS subscription will be announced at a later date, said the company. But U.S. pricing is as follows and may give us an idea of what to expect:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV App: $14.99 USD/month or $99 USD per season

Apple TV+ Subscribers: $12.99 USD/month and $79 USD per season

Apple says there will be an Apple TV sleeve patch on all 29 clubs in different colours.