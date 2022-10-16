Apple Music Spatial Audio Now Available in Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

Apple today announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to bring native Spatial Audio support in Apple Music to the latter’s vehicles.

The news comes a little over a year after Mercedes-Benz announced it was adding Apple Music to the MBUX infotainment system for its vehicles. Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos will now come fully integrated into the MBUX infotainment system, which is currently available in Mercedes-Maybach, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, C-Class, and S-Class models.

“Sound quality is incredibly important to Apple Music, which is why we are so excited to be working with Mercedes-Benz to make Spatial Audio on Apple Music available natively in the car for the first time,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music and Beats.

“Spatial Audio is revolutionizing the way artists create and fans listen to music, and it’s an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it. Together with Mercedes-Benz, we now have even more opportunities to bring wholly immersive music to our subscribers all over the world.”

Apple launched Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, as well as Lossless Audio, for Apple Music in June 2021. Spatial Audio uses Dolby Atmos technology to provide an immersive, surround sound-like experience to the listener.

A report from earlier this year indicated that Apple Music’s Spatial Audio push was working, speculating that Apple would target cars next. Mercedes-Benz vehicles will be the first cars — and the first “non-Apple devices” — ever to have native support for Spatial Audio in Apple Music.

“We’re joining forces to offer our customers a benchmark music experience unparalleled in the industry,” said Markus Schäfer, CTO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and a member of the management board.

“We are proud that our vehicles will be the first-ever non-Apple devices to feature immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. This seamless experience shows how in-car entertainment can reach exciting new levels by perfectly integrating hardware and software.”

Mercedes-Benz drivers who are already subscribed to Apple Music will gain immediate access to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in their cars. Apple Music even curated a dedicated Spatial Audio playlist to get Mercedes drivers started, called Driving in Spatial Audio.

For more Spatial Audio numbers, check out the largest collection of Dolby Atmos-supported songs on Apple Music comprising more than 30,000 tracks.