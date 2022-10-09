Apple Says iPhone 5C is Set to Become ‘Obsolete’

Apple will mark the iPhone 5c as an “obsolete” product on November 1, ending the availability of all repairs and services for it — reports MacRumors.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant sent out a memo to authorized service providers on Saturday informing them of the move. Alongside the iPhone 5c, Apple will also add the third-generation iPad mini with Wi-Fi and TD-LTE to its list of obsolete products.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 5c back in 2013, alongside the iPhone 5s. It might not have sold as many units as the iPhone 5s, but the iPhone 5s was the first iPhone to come in some vibrant, bubbly colourways. The iPhone 5c was available in blue, green, pink, yellow, and white with an unprecedented, “unapologetically plastic” design.

Apple marked the iPhone 5c as a “vintage” device back in late 2020. This meant that both Apple and its authorized service providers would only be able to provide certain repair services for the iPhone 5c, and that too subject to parts availability.

Now that it has been classified as an obsolete product, service providers won’t be able to order parts for it altogether.

The iPhone 5c was also the first time Apple released an iPhone model targeting a lower price point. This strategy likely contributed to the development of the iPhone XR and the now-discontinued “mini” models that were part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 families.