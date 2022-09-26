Apple Scaling Up Production of iPhone 14, Manufacturing to Take Place in India

Weeks after the official launch of the iPhone 14, Apple is already scaling up its new flagship product production. In order to meet demand, Apple will now be manufacturing its devices in India via Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Apple officially revealed the iPhone 14 series on September 7th. Following its launch soon after, Apple is keeping up the production momentum by manufacturing the device in India. In a statement to TOI, Apple confirmed the news saying, “The new iPhone 14 line-up introduces ground-breaking technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing the device in India.”

It’s reported that not only will Apple be using the newly manufactured stock to sell in India, but the devices made in the country will be exported to markets around the globe. However, despite the manufacturing in India, Apple does not intend to lower the price of its devices.

Apple has been manufacturing its iPhones in India since 2017. The first iPhone to be produced in the country was the iPhone SE. However, since that time, Apple has worked alongside its supply chain on a number of contemporary devices. Currently, the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 are all manufactured in the country.

Historically, this is an exceptionally quick turnaround for Apple to make. Previously, Apple’s manufacturing partners like Foxconn, typically take six to nine months following the official launch of an iPhone before shifting manufacturing duties to India. This news is unprecedented though not surprising. Apple has been continuously striving to diversify its supply chain and production.

Most recently, analysts at JP Morgan stated that they anticipate Apple to rev up its production in India as well as Vietnam. By 2025, it’s expected that 25 percent of iPhone production will take place across both regions. Although Apple has yet to confirm how much of its production is taking place in India, the recent report anticipates that it is roughly five percent of the total output.