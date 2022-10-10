Apple to Bring USB-C Support to AirPods and Mac Accessories by 2024: Gurman

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Apple is believed to be gearing up to make the transition to USB-C for its AirPods and many Mac accessories. News of this comes off the heels of the European Union approving a mandate to see new smartphones, headphones, and tablets utilize the “common port” by 2024.

In order to comply with the regulations, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes that Apple will be bringing USB-C support to the next generation of AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max by 2024. However, Gurman also believes that Apple’s plans for further USB-C integration may come as soon as next year. In a recent report, it’s claimed that Apple is looking to integrate the charging port into Mac accessories like Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and the Magic Trackpad.

This change to its accessory lineup may come as soon as 2023. Gurman believes that this substantial transition may be kickstarted by Apple’s refresh of the Mac lineup. With a new Mac and Mac Pro believed to be on the way, their respective releases may come with USB-C-supported accessories. “It’s a safe bet that those accessories will move to USB-C in their next incarnation,” Gurman states.

Last week, the European Union approved the mandate that requires new pieces of personal electronics to support USB-C by late 2024. As a means to cut down on e-waste, hardware manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Huawei, etc. will be forced to comply. Although the mandate has not been signed and made law, Apple may be taking its steps towards readying itself for what seems to be inevitable.

It’s also believed that by next year, iPhones could also support USB-C by 2023. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 15 will take the leap away from the Lightning connection in exchange for USB-C.

While further support of USB-C appears to be a guarantee in Apple’s future, all of this may be temporary. Gurman also strongly believes that inductive charging is the next major milestone for Apple. While unconfirmed on a year, Gurman states Apple is working towards further wireless charging support for iPhone and iPad “at some point in the next few years.”

Other articles in the category: Apple

2023’s iPhone SE is Rumoured to Feature 6.1 LCD Display with Notch

Apple's next-generation iPhone SE may be getting a fairly substantial upgrade for its display. New rumors indicate that the iPhone SE 4 could offer a 6.1 LCD display with a notch, bringing it closer to more contemporary iPhones. Word comes by way of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors). Young told...
Steve Vegvari
33 mins ago

Apple to Start Manufacturing AirPods in India for the First Time

As part of its continuing production diversification initiative, Apple has ordered for a portion of its AirPods and Beats headphones to be manufactured in India. Apple has begun to double down on manufacturing its devices in India. As a way to lower its dependence on China, Apple has made an order to its suppliers to...
Steve Vegvari
5 days ago

Apple on Track to Double Exports From India by March 2023

Apple is currently on track to double iPhone exports from India by March 2023. This pace was first kickstarted in April and is continuing as India proves to be a major asset in Apple's diversification of its supply chain. In the five-month span since April, Apple has gone on to cross the $1 billion mark...
Steve Vegvari
6 days ago